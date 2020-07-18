20-year-old dies following overnight shooting on Mission Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Mission Street that happened early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a gunshot disturbance in the 1000 block of Mission Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Kenneth M. Davis of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

