Passenger charged after fatal crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died and another man was arrested after a vehicle crash on Chesapeake Boulevard on Saturday.

Norfolk Police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. near E. Little Creek Road.

An Acura Integra was traveling south on Chesapeake Boulevard when it left the road and hit a tree. Police say the car ended up in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy after hitting a parked car.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Joseph G. Holste of Norfolk.

Credit: Joseph Sigafoos

Detectives discovered there was someone else riding in the car with Holste at the time of the crash, who fled the scene.

They later located 23-year-old Kalen M. Montgomery. Police say he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Montgomery has been charged with felony passenger fail to report a hit-and-run crash with injury. Police say he was released from the Norfolk City Jail on bond.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes of Chesapeake Boulevard near E. Little Creek were closed for several hours while police investigated.

