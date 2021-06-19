Norfolk Police investigating overnight shooting on E. Princess Anne Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk.
According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road.
At the moment, there was no report of injuries following the shooting incident.
10 On Your Side is working to gather more information.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.