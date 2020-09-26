Norfolk police investigating early morning shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officials say the call came in at 3 a.m. Saturday on Greenway Court.

The victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

We are working to learn more about the suspect in this case. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

