Norfolk police investigating early morning shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officials say the call came in at 3 a.m. Saturday on Greenway Court.

The victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

