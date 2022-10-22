NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning that left a man dead and a woman hurt.

According to police, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Duck Pond Road at 11:25 a.m. That just west of Military Circle in the Poplar Halls neighborhood.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified on Monday as 21-year-old Dashnell D. Trapp, later died.

Police didn’t have updates about the investigation as of Monday, but had said persons of interests were detained after the shooting.