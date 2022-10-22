NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning that left a man dead and a woman hurt.
According to police, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Duck Pond Road at 11:25 a.m. That just west of Military Circle in the Poplar Halls neighborhood.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The man, identified on Monday as 21-year-old Dashnell D. Trapp, later died.
Police didn’t have updates about the investigation as of Monday, but had said persons of interests were detained after the shooting.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.