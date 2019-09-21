Norfolk police investigating double homicide after two men found dead on Greenleaf Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead following a shooting on Greenleaf Drive early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4:40 a.m., police responded to a gunshot disturbance in the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive. When police arrived, they located a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. A short distance away, investigators located a second man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released once their families have been notified.

Investigators believe both men were shot during the same incident, however they have not released any details or motive surrounding this shooting.

Police identified the victims as 42-year-old Isaac Wells and 33-year-old Michael Wilkins.

As police continue to investigate, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.