NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives from the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a commercial burglary suspect.
On Friday, January 13 around 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Walgreens store located at 115 W Little Creek Road.
According to police, the man entered the store with a knife and took items from the store. No injuries were reported.
Detectives need help to identify the man involved.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.