NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives from the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a commercial burglary suspect.

On Friday, January 13 around 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Walgreens store located at 115 W Little Creek Road.

According to police, the man entered the store with a knife and took items from the store. No injuries were reported.

Detectives need help to identify the man involved.

Photo courtesy of Norfolk Police Department