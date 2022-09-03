NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child.

According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road.

The child has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the accident.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.