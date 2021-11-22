Norfolk police investigating after gunshot victim taken to local hospital Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday.

Police said officers were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Friday around 8 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by car.

The man’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Vincent Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

