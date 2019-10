NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in the Wards Corner area.

Shortly after 7 p.m., dispatchers said they received a call to the intersection of Newport Avenue and W Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed one scene, police said.

W Little Creek Road has been closed from Gloucester Avenue to Sheryl Drive as police investigate.

