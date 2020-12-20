Norfolk Police investigating after a person was shot on 38th Street Sunday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they found a person on 38th Street who’d been shot Sunday night.

According to first responders, they received a call about a shooting victim in the 700 block of 38th Street around 11:19 p.m.

Once on scene, police say they found one person with a gun shot wound they did not consider life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

