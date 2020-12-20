Norfolk Police investigating after a person was shot on 38th Street Sunday night

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they found a person on 38th Street who’d been shot Sunday night.

According to first responders, they received a call about a shooting victim in the 700 block of 38th Street around 11:19 p.m.

Once on scene, police say they found one person with a gun shot wound they did not consider life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10