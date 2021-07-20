Norfolk police investigating after a man was shot Sunday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are working to learn what led up to a shooting Sunday night.

A spokeswoman says the call for a possible shooting victim came in at 10:40 p.m. from the 800 block of Ballentine Boulevard.

She says officers arrived and found a man inside a vehicle who’d been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries police don’t consider to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

