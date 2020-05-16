Norfolk Police investigating a shooting on Fauquier Street; serious injuries reported

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Fauquier Street.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories