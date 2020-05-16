Norfolk Police investigating a shooting on Fauquier Street; serious injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.
The call came in at 3:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Fauquier Street.
A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
