Norfolk Police investigating a shooting on Fauquier Street; serious injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Fauquier Street.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

