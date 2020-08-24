Norfolk Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Ocean View was robbed Monday morning.

Police say they got the call for the robbery around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning at the 7-Eleven located in the 1100 block of West Ovean View Avenue.

Initial investigations revealed that a man and a woman entered the store armed with a handgun and took items prior to fleeing.

The suspects were able to flee the scene before the police got there.

No further information have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

