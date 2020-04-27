Norfolk Police investigating 35th Street stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Hair Salons and spas are some of the businesses forced to close because of COVID-19.

Norma Dorey, the owner of Changes City Spa and Jakes Place in Norfolk, says her businesses are temporarily closed. But while the doors are closed, Dorey was trying to come up with a way to help others.

"This is a different circumstance and I just felt how could I help? I don't have food so I thought nothing makes you feel better than a fresh cut or pampering," said Dorey.

She started a GoFundMe titled "Haircuts for Heroes," with a goal of $25,000.

"We could do 1000 haircuts that would be 25 dollars a haircut and that money would go to pay my technicians," she said.