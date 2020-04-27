Norfolk Police investigating 35th Street stabbing

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man suffered injuries after a stabbing occurred in Norfolk on Sunday night.

Police received the call at about 8:23 p.m. for a stabbing in the 700 block of 35th Street.

The victim was stabbed in the arm ans sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

