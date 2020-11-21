Norfolk Police investigating 3 separate overnight shootings, 1 man with serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight in the city, one of which left a man with serious injuries.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Friday in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace. A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

About two hours later, around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6200 Block of Chesapeake Boulevard for a report of a shooting. There is no information on if anyone was hurt during the incident.

Then, around 1:50 a.m., officers also responded to a shooting on Alexander Street near Pall Wall. There is no information yet on if someone was injured in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.