NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police Department is working on a shooting that happened on Kimball Terrace.

Dispatch said a call came at 2:31 p.m. on February 14 about a shooting on the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace.

The injuries caused by the shooting appear to be non-life-threatening, according to Norfolk Police Dispatch.

No further information at this time.