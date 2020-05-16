Norfolk Police investigate E. Virginia Beach Boulevard shooting Friday night

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night.

The call came in just after 10:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 3000 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories