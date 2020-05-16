NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night.
The call came in just after 10:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 3000 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.
Latest News
- Norfolk Police investigate E. Virginia Beach Boulevard shooting Friday night
- Suffolk fire crews work ditch fire on Audubon Road Saturday morning
- President Trump fires State Department Inspector General
- Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves
- Maryland mom arrested after leaving children in car while inside nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19