Norfolk Police identify suspect in shooting that injured man

Image of James C. Etheridge III provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left another man injured and prompted a lockdown at an elementary school earlier this month.

Norfolk Police said Monday morning that 28-year-old James C. Etheridge III is wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a June 3 shooting.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Goff Street, where a man was found shot. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Nearby Jacox Elementary School went on precautionary lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information on Etheridge or his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/1126.