Norfolk Police identify man, woman shot Thursday, say incident was a murder-suicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have identified the two people who were found dead in a city home on Colonial Avenue Thursday.

Police say Amarea Ware, 23, of Norfolk, and Rexford B. Tomlinson, 26, of Norfolk were found with “apparent gunshot wounds” in the residence in the 2600 block of Colonial Avenue.

Police responded to the home around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night to check on the well-being of the residents, and arrived to find the woman and man dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and are not looking for suspects.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine the manner and cause of death when the investigation is complete.

After police released her identity, the ODU Student veterans Association released a statement of Facebook mourning the loss of Ware.

“Amarea Ware, was a member of ODU’s Army ROTC and was scheduled to graduate this May with a Cyber Security major and a minor in Computer Science. Along with this, she was going to be commissioned in May in the United States Army,” the post read.

Latest Posts: