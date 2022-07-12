NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the man accused in a hit-and-run that killed another man in Norfolk last month.

Police say 20-year-old Marion Strong, of Norfolk, is now wanted on charges relating to the crash that killed 36-year-old Karl H. Wilkerson on June 24 in the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive.

Investigators said Wilkerson was walking on the sidewalk when a sportscar left the roadway, hitting him and a tree. The driver, now identified as Strong, got out of the car, removed the license plates, and hopped in a getaway car. Wilkerson died at a local hospital.

Wilkerson’s brother remembers him as a caring and loving protector of the family.

“Karl just loved and cared for people. Karl sacrificed a lot to make sure that not only his brothers and sisters were good mentally and emotionally, but as well as his son,” he said.”

Loved ones placed balloons and flowers at the tree near where Wilkerson died. David Wilkerson said he visits the site daily.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.