Norfolk Police: House hit by bullets, dog shot Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a dog was shot and a house was hit by several bullets during an incident Monday in the 800 block of Workwood Road.

No people were injured during the incident. Police do not have information on the dog’s status, Norfolk Sgt. William Pickering said.

Norfolk Police responded to a gunshot disturbance in the 800 block of Workwood Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Pickering said.

The resident who called in the incident told police she was in her residence when she began to hear gunfire.

She said the bullets also entered her residence, Pickering said.

Officers investigated and found “what appeared to be” damage from three bullets striking her house.

The lead investigator on the case said a dog was also shot during the incident, but police have not received any update on the “dog’s life status,” Pickering said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.