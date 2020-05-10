Norfolk Police honor Peace Officers’ Memorial Week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, May 15 officially marks Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor police officers who have passed in the line of duty, and many departments observe Police Week surrounding the day as well.

The Norfolk Police Department begins Peace Officers’ Memorial Week with a veiled police car decorated with roses at each of the department’s three precincts.

The week is designated as a way to commemorate and pay respects to the local, state, and federal officers who have died — or who have been disabled — in the line of duty.

In Norfolk, this honor is in recognition of the 39 officers with the department who have died in the line of duty since 1904.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed an official declaration that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week surrounding that date as Police Week.

Every year, between 25,000 and 40,000 law enforcement officers from around the world gather in Washington D.C. to participate in events that honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

More information on the history of the event can be found online.

