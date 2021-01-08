Norfolk police hold parade salute for former sergeant now in hospice care

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple police cars drove through a Norfolk neighborhood this week to honor former NPD Sergeant Leonard Merritt, who is in hospice care.
Merritt, who served in the force from 1958 to 1973, was the local president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Norfolk police say.
Family members and neighbors also gathered around as Merritt watched.
