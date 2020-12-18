Norfolk police handing out gift cards, ice cream to kids at Boys and Girls Clubs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officers will try to spread some holiday cheer with local Boys and Girls Club kids at Ruffner Academy on Friday.

They’ll be handing out donated gift cards at 2 p.m. at the location on May Avenue, and the department’s COPsicle ice cream truck will be there too.

It’s part of NPD’s CAKE, Cops and Kids Eating program, in partnership with community liaison’s James White of Safelite, and Mark Johnson of SunTrust now Truist.

Organizers say it’s a tradition they wanted to keep going, especially after officers’ engagement at local Boys and Girls Clubs took a hit this year due to the pandemic. Officers say it was the first time the program ceased since its launch in 2015.

