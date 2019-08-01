Norfolk Police go door to door seeking answers and justice for shot 7-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police officers returned to the scene of a crime hoping to find answers that could close the case.

On July 25, a 7-year-old girl was shot outside of a residence in the Lexington Park community.

Exactly one week later, officers were back out in the neighborhood hoping that residents would provide them information to find the person who pulled the trigger.

“We are hoping this inspires people to be brave,” said police Chief Larry Boone.

Boone says the shooting bothers him, and should bother other Norfolk residents.

“This is the third time I’ve visited a hospital or home of an individual of a little body with a bullet in it or that’s gone through it. That’s ridiculous. We’re hoping this is the last,” he said.

Officers went door to door and spoke with residents. If residents did not answer the door, notes were left with contact information from police or the number to the Crime Line, where anonymous tips can be left.

Boone says they believe they know who did the shooting. They just need that last bit of information to help.

“When you don’t speak up, you’re condoning the actions of those who are doing it,” he said.

10 On Your Side reached out to the apartment complex management, Lawson Realty Corporation, who sent the following statement, sharing the changes its made since the shooting:



Our thoughts and prayers are with the 7-year old girl and her family as she recovers from this horrific crime. We are committed to doing everything we can for the safety of our residents and team members. Last week we met with the Norfolk Police department, who provides off-duty security service to our community, to strategize and develop an action plan in response to this senseless crime. We immediately doubled the security patrols by off-duty police officers on the property.

We had recently added LED pole lighting in the rear of the property and upgraded the porch lighting to LED. Our continued efforts with the Norfolk police department to make this community a safer place include a plan to upgrade the building wall pack lighting in several areas as soon as possible. Additionally, we will be removing approximately ten trees along Princess Anne Road that were identified as blocking some of the lighting.

A resident meeting is planned to be held at the Huntersville Recreation Center on August 5, 2019 at 5PM. At this meeting, we plan to discuss other potential initiatives that together with the residents of the community we can implement to raise awareness and create energy around a call to action in the community. We strive to always do the right thing and be a positive force in the community. We take this senseless criminal act very seriously and are quickly implementing the additional protective measures recommended by the Norfolk Police Department.

10 On Your Side also spoke with some residents,who did not want to be identified, that were glad to see officers and safety changes in the neighborhood.

“It’s very helpful. There hasn’t been any violence or anything out here so by them being out here every night, it’s helping keep everything down.”said one mother.