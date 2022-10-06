NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Foundation has announced the second round of min-grant recipients as part of a new anti-violence campaign.

According to a press release, the new program supports organizations that are working to deter violence within the community and promotes recovery, healing, recreation, and community-building in areas affected by criminal activity.

Fourteen local groups out of more than 60 applicants were chosen to receive a portion of the $100,000 in federal funds for the grant:

  • James E. Newby, Jr. MD Foundation
  • Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD), Incorporated
  • Unreasonable Kids College
  • H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc.
  • INSPIRE Family Empowerment
  • Empowerment Center for Children, Youth and Families
  • Community Impact
  • Stop The Violence 757
  • The James Barry-Robinson Institute (Next Step To Success)
  • Old Dominion University Educational Foundation
  • Community Resource Opportunity Project (CROP) Foundation
  • The Urban Renewal CenterRepair the Breach, LLC in partnership with Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church
  • Torrie’s Boot-Camp

The organizations receiving the mini-grants proved services and activities that encouraged positive interactions among stakeholders.