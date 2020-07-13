Norfolk Police: Flyers linked to hate group found in East Beach neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after offensive flyers with information from a hate group from North Carolina were found in the East Beach neighborhood.

Police say the flyers appear to be affiliated with Loyal White Knights, a hate group based out of Pelham, North Carolina.

The flyers were found along Pleasant Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood on Sunday morning. The caller reported there was a suspicious flyer found at a residence in the 3400 block of Pleasant Avenue.

Further investigation revealed more flyers has been distributed at homes in the area. The flyers had been put in plastic bags with birdseed.

Detectives believe the flyers may be related to a similar event that happened on the Eastern Shore.

Norfolk Police have also investigated other incidents involving hate group stickers that were posted in public areas in Ghent.

In January and June, police reported a person had posted stickers with QR codes that directed users to a hate group website based in New York.

One man has been arrested in connection with those incidents.

