Norfolk Police: Driver struck 3 parked police vehicles before fleeing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say someone struck 3 parked police vehicles Monday evening.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police told 10 On Your Side that the officers were at a call for service around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard when the incident occurred.

While the officers were at the scene, a passenger car struck 3 of the parked police vehicles.

According to reports, the driver initially stopped and spoke with the officers, but later fled the scene soon after.

Police say charges are currently pending for the driver. The identity of the driver or a description has not yet been released.

There were no injuries reported. The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.