NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a driver crashed into a utility police then fled the scene Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 7400 block of North Military Highway. Police did not say what time it happened.

The driver damaged the utility pole then left.

Dominion Energy was on its way to the scene as of 10 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews work at the scene.

