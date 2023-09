NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk welcomed 25 new officers on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Norfolk Police Department said that the new recruits are also joined by a new fire marshal. They were sworn in Thursday night at Nauticus museum.

The NPD has budgeted for 757 officers for the 2023 fiscal year, however, the department is still trying to close the gaps in its workforce.

Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department