NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is warning residents of a nationwide increase in stolen vehicles manufactured by Kia and Hyundai.

According to officials, detectives found a vulnerability in both Kia models newer than 2015 and Hyundai models newer than 2011 that allows thieves to bypass the ignition and be able to start the car easily.

Norfolk Police Department warns of a nationwide increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts. (Photo credit: Norfolk Police Department)

Officers are working to investigate the incidents that have been reported in Norfolk and suggest those who do own a Kia or Hyundai consider purchasing additional security measures.

Police also remind everyone, regardless of the type of car they have, to always lock their cars and to never leave a car running unattended.

