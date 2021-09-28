Norfolk Police Department to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to highlight Hispanic and Latino American culture, history, and contributions.

This year, the Norfolk Police Department is joining the celebration by hosting a community walk and block fiesta.

The festivities will commence on Oct. 2 at Ocean View Community Park located at 700 E. Ocean View Avenue.

From noon to 4 p.m., there will be traditional food and dance, live music, and fun for the entire family.

Norfolk’s Hispanic officers will meet the public there.

For more information on Hispanic Heritage Month, visit the Library of Congress.