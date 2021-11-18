Norfolk Police Department hosts toy drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department’s toy drive is set to begin Friday, Nov. 19.
The first drive will be hosted at Southern Shopping Center from 2 to 6 p.m. The address is 7525 Tidewater Drive.
See the list below for the remaining dates:
- November 20 | Police Administration Building
- 100 Brooke Ave
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- November 27 | Walmart
- 7530 Tidewater Dr.
- 1 to 5 p.m.
- December 3 | Janaf Shopping Center
- 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
- 12 to 8 p.m.
- December 4 | Walmart
- 7530 Tidewater Drive
- 12 to 8 p.m.
- December 10 & 11 | Premium Outlets
- 1511 Premium Outlets Blvd
- 12 to 8 p.m.
