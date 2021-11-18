Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

Norfolk Police Department hosts toy drive

Norfolk

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department’s toy drive is set to begin Friday, Nov. 19.

The first drive will be hosted at Southern Shopping Center from 2 to 6 p.m. The address is 7525 Tidewater Drive.

See the list below for the remaining dates:

  • November 20 | Police Administration Building
    • 100 Brooke Ave
    • 2 to 6 p.m.
  • November 27 | Walmart
    • 7530 Tidewater Dr.
    • 1 to 5 p.m.
  • December 3 | Janaf Shopping Center
    • 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
    • 12 to 8 p.m.
  • December 4 | Walmart
    • 7530 Tidewater Drive
    • 12 to 8 p.m.
  • December 10 & 11 | Premium Outlets
    • 1511 Premium Outlets Blvd
    • 12 to 8 p.m.

