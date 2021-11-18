Norfolk Police Department hosts toy drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department’s toy drive is set to begin Friday, Nov. 19.

The first drive will be hosted at Southern Shopping Center from 2 to 6 p.m. The address is 7525 Tidewater Drive.

See the list below for the remaining dates:

November 20 | Police Administration Building 100 Brooke Ave 2 to 6 p.m.

| Police Administration Building November 27 | Walmart 7530 Tidewater Dr. 1 to 5 p.m.

| Walmart December 3 | Janaf Shopping Center 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd 12 to 8 p.m.

| Janaf Shopping Center December 4 | Walmart 7530 Tidewater Drive 12 to 8 p.m.

| Walmart December 10 & 11 | Premium Outlets 1511 Premium Outlets Blvd 12 to 8 p.m.

| Premium Outlets