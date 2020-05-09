Norfolk Police Department celebrates 223rd birthday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Department celebrated its 223rd birthday on Saturday, May 9.

Currently, NPD holds 14 community partnerships including Community Engagement, Stand Up & Speak Out, T.R.U.E. Youth, Scholastic Chess, and Teens with a Purpose.

The department is led by Police Chief Larry D. Boone who has been in the position since December 2016 and has served with the department since 1989.

Norfolk Police was established in 1797 and is one of the oldest police departments in the United States.

To honor the department, the Norfolk Police Museum was created in 1919 and is also the oldest museum in the city of Norfolk. The museum is located at 401 E Freemason St. in the old Freemason Reception Center.

#NorfolkPD celebrates over 2 centuries of service & dedication making it one of the oldest established law enforcement agencies in the country!



We are so proud of the honor, tradition, & legacy that the women & men of #NPD is known for locally, nationally, & internationally. pic.twitter.com/u6Mg4d9ksy — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 9, 2020

More information on the Norfolk Police Department can be found online.

Latest News