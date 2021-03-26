Norfolk police continue crackdown on illegal gambling; 2nd vape shop charged this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the second time this month, Norfolk police have charged individuals in connection with alleged illegal gambling at a local vape business.

According to a Norfolk police news release, investigators executed a search warrant around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at Dragon Vapes, at 846 E. Little Creek Road, after receiving reports about illegal gambling at the business.

After the search at the business, detectives charged two people with gambling-related offenses and seized illegal gaming stations, computers, and more than $5,000.

Jimmie W. Hicks Jr., 55, of Advance, North Carolina, is charged with possessing illegal gambling devices.

Monika S. Torrence, 35, of Norfolk, is charged with being an accessory to gambling activity.

Norfolk police said the department’s Anti-Crime Division is working to crack down on illegal gambling in the city.

On March 3, police executed a search warrant at Lucky Vape Lounge located at 1202 E. Little Creek Road.

Two people were charged in that incident: Ann P. Baker, 53, of Portsmouth, and Major J. Riley III, 64, of Chesapeake, are charged with possessing an illegal gambling device.

Police said they seized multiple illegal gaming stations, computers, and approximately $1,600 from Lucky Vape Lounge.