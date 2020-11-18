Norfolk Police confirm woman found dead on Hillside Avenue was Sheena West

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was the subject of much discussion on social media after she was said to be missing has been found dead in Norfolk, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive woman around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue.

They arrived and located the 30-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was later identified as Sheena West.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be any sign of foul play at this time, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause and manner of death.

The case is being identified as an “undetermined death,” police said.

Posts about West have been circulating on social media for several days asking for help finding her whereabouts. Those have since been deleted.

Latest Posts: