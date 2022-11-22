NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

Norfolk police say 16-year-old Jahneya Pulley was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans. She has not been in contact with her family and detectives are concerned for her safety.

Jahneya Pulley (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police)

She is described as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds with pink highlighted dreads.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.