NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A child sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Norfolk police said.

Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Larkin Street.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was available at of 7 p.m.

