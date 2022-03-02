Norfolk police chief weighs in on Biden’s State of the Union call to ‘fund the police’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of the few moments of unity during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday was when he spoke about the need to fund the police.

“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police. Fund them,” said Biden during his address.

Republicans and Democrats stood and clapped at the statement.

Biden has long supported funding the police, voicing his stance on the campaign trail.

The defund the police movement gained momentum in 2020 in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Many still support the movement.

“We’ve been here before. I’ve been in this profession long enough to know that it goes back and forth,” explained Chief Larry Boone. “I recall the Rodney King incident, we were here. The Ferguson incident, we were here. And here we are again.”

Norfolk police, like departments across the country, are having trouble building and maintaining staff. They are currently down about 192 officers.

“Those vacancies are due to not feeling supported,” said Boone.

The national temperature on the subject is starting to shift, according to Boone.

“We’re starting to see a glimmer of hope. With respect to our applications have gone up 81% in the last six months. That’s not a small number, but let me put that in perspective: Years ago we would get about 1,000 applications for like 25 positions. Right now we’re getting about 300 applications.”

Boone says Biden’s support is not the only factor at play.

“I think him saying that helps, but more importantly the crime wave across the country, I don’t care who you are. You don’t have to be president of the United States to see what’s going on. Common folks are seeing what’s going on,” Boone said.

On Tuesday night, some politicians took to Twitter to voice their support of funding the police, including U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Westmoreland).

“We can never quite do enough to fully thank and show our appreciation for our First Responders. Our Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders represent selfless and exceptional dedication to serving their communities and neighbors. “To ensure our Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders have the proper tools to do their jobs, we must provide them with the resources – and funding – they need to be successful.” U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia

However, some criticized Biden’s message, such as Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri’s 1st District.