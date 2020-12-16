Norfolk police chief to hold virtual discussion on recent police reform legislation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will join a local religious leader Wednesday evening to speak with the community about recent police reform legislation.

The virtual discussion is Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Chief Boone will be holding the discussion with Bishop Courtney McBath from Calvary Revival Church (CRC).

If you want to join the Quarterly Town Hall Zoom meeting, you can register on the church website, at this link.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the CRC website.

