Norfolk police chief to give update on transparency measures at council meeting, speaking deadline proposal up for vote

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone speaks with members of the media on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, regarding violence in the city. (WAVY photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is expected to update city council Tuesday night on efforts to be more transparent with how the police department shares information with the public.

The city council is also expected to vote on a proposal that would move the deadline for people to sign up to speak at council meetings.

Last year, city council voted to spend a million dollars to analyze how how to best display comments received against officers, use of force data and what kind of disciplinary action officers face. The move came following protests last summer, after the city had refused to release raw information concerning use-of-force data.

Council will also vote on a proposal that would change the deadline to sign up to speak at council meetings from 10 minutes before the meeting starts to 3 hours before the meeting. The city clerk says the proposal is aimed at better organizing things.

Boone is expected to speak during an informal session at 4 p.m. and Tuesday’s formal council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Follow WAVY tonight for updates.