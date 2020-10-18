Norfolk Police chief praised by Meghan Markle in handling of protests

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone got some recognition from the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.

Markle, in a video posted online, praised a couple of police officers around the country, including Norfolk’s very own Chief Boone, for their leadership amid the racial tension that has occurred in the past couple of months following the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Thank you Meghan Markle for recognizing #NorfolkPD Chief Larry D. Boone's leadership and willingness to support the communities desire to be heard during demonstrations in #NorfolkVA. @NorfolkVA @vachiefs @noblenatl @TheIACP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 18, 2020

In the video, Markle encouraged people to “come together” and referenced Chief Boone in her message.

“And we are seeing that right now, we are seeing that from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia,” said Markle.

In June of this year, Chief Boone talked to WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton on the importance of police departments’ efforts in making sure the protests were peaceful while making sure those participating feel their voices were being heard.

“They are expressing their grievances and their grievances are real,” said Boone. “They are very emotional in these surreal times, times that I haven’t seen in 30 years. You saw a man killed for public consumption for the whole world to see. And it pains me to think that some loved one would see that, to see the life leave his body as he cried out for his mother.”

“We need to have real progress and I have no doubt after this because I’ve never seen anything like it there will be real police reform.”

“It’s important that they see us in a different light,” said Boone. “And I know that’s just fleeting in the moment. But at least it’s an opportunity to be doing something productive and positive that serves as a benefit for those who have been impacted by this COVID-19.”

