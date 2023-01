NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer announced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that there are seven finalists for the Norfolk Police Chief job.

Filer says he will interview the seven candidates face-to-face over the next week or so. He will then narrow the list down to two or three candidates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following another round of interviews, Filer says he should be able to make a selection.

This April will mark a year since former Chief Larry Boon abruptly retired.