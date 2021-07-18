Norfolk Police Chief explains details, possible gang-involvement leading up to police chase into Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Norfolk are working to piece together what happened on Saturday night after a police pursuit began in Norfolk and ended in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth.

While patrolling near the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue in Norfolk, officers reported hearing rapid gunfire and seeing several people shooting at each other.

Chief Larry Boone, from the Norfolk Police Department, confirmed to 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding, “my officers heard rapid gunfire.”

Coming up on @WAVY_News at 6, @NorfolkPD Chief Larry Boone breaks down what happened during last night’s police pursuit that ended in Portsmouth. He says they’re still investigating, but believe it’s gang-involved. pic.twitter.com/kKKDWcmTGT — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 18, 2021

As they approached the scene, the suspects got into three separate vehicles and started to drive away.

One of the vehicles, with four people inside, led Norfolk Police into the city of Portsmouth. The chase ended when the vehicle struck another near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jefferson Street.

A woman from the car they hit was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspects then fled on foot.

“I believe they fled on foot,” said Chief Boone. “I don’t think it took long for them to arrest them. From what I understand, four individuals got out that vehicle.”

Norfolk police arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Glover and 24-year-old Shy’quan Dodson on charges including felony hit and run and use of a machine gun.

Evidence suggests the shooting and police chase was spurred by gang violence.

The Chief says gang violence is nothing new — but something has changed.

“The gangs, they’re getting younger and younger and their weapons are somewhat sophisticated for someone that young,” he said.

Here's a look from the scene earlier at around 11pm. A five by at least two or three block radius was still blocked off by law enforcement officials. We're working to learn more about this incident so stick with @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/5aosTEbB47 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 18, 2021

As some crimes get more violent — the way to stop them comes back to answering the same question the Chief keeps asking.

“How do we stop the flow of guns into the wrong hands,” asked Boone. “That’s been problematic here in Norfolk for a very long time.”

However, he believes the issues stem far beyond Norfolk.

“It’s problematic in any urban setting,” he added.