Norfolk Police Chief Boone Zooms with inmates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone held a Zoom call with local inmates this week.
Boone spoke as part of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office “Second Chances” program and discussed topics including his story of overcoming adversity.
The grant program hopes to reduce recidivism and to also set up inmates for success upon their release back into society.
