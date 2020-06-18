Norfolk Police become first in region to have highly trained facility dog

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police welcomed a new recruit on Wednesday; meet Lilly from Mutts with a Mission!

Lilly is joining the Norfolk Police Department as their first certified law enforcement facility dog after having trained two years in Portsmouth with the non-profit. The organization is accredited with Assistance Dogs International and specializes in training dogs to serve the needs of veterans, wounded warriors and first responders.

Mutts with a Mission selected Lilly specifically for the Norfolk Police Department due to her sweet temperament and sociable demeanor.

“There’s nothing like the support of a dog following a difficult day,” said Chief Larry D. Boone. “As a former K-9 officer, I enjoyed the companionship of a full-time partner. I look forward to seeing my officers experience that same joy and the benefits it will have on their well-being.”

Lilly has now been brought onto the force to help officers and staff members throughout the department following stressful situations, counseling sessions, interviews, and roll calls as a facility dog.

Officer John Hines, Lilly’s handler, is part of the Peer Support Unit and trained with her for two months at Mutts with a Mission. Lilly will work alongside Officer Hines everywhere he goes during his daily duties and will live with him full-time.

“Its amazing to watch officers react to her when she walks into a room. No matter what is going or how stressful things may be at that moment, the atmosphere in the room changes. This gives the officers an opportunity to pause and collect themselves emotionally.” Officer John Hines | Norfolk Police Department

Officials say Lilly currently knows 40 commands and has adjusted well to her family of 800 plus officers and professional staff members.

