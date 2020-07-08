NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for help identifying men they believe are behind several convenience store break-ins in Hampton Roads.
Detectives say the break-ins happened in the early morning hours at five different convenience stores in Norfolk since June 22. They may be connected with several other commercial burglaries in Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News.
Surveillance cameras show the men using an object to smash the front glass of stores and enter. Once inside, they steal cartons of Newport cigarettes and flee.
Stores impacted include:
- 7-Eleven – 8489 Chesapeake Boulevard
- Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue
- Rite Aid- 3600 Tidewater Drive
- Quick Serve Food Mart- 5714 Sellger Avenue
- Dollar General -2301 Colley Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts:
- 2020 Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships canceled this year
- Norfolk Police asking for help identifying men who broke into convenience stores
- Williamsburg Police looking for person who didn’t pay for 7-Eleven items
- California pair charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural
- Following fiery blast, groups call for formal FAA environmental study of SpaceX facility