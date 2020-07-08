Norfolk Police asking for help identifying men who broke into convenience stores

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are asking for help identifying men they believe are behind several convenience store break-ins in Hampton Roads.

Detectives say the break-ins happened in the early morning hours at five different convenience stores in Norfolk since June 22. They may be connected with several other commercial burglaries in Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News.

Surveillance cameras show the men using an object to smash the front glass of stores and enter. Once inside, they steal cartons of Newport cigarettes and flee.

Stores impacted include:

7-Eleven – 8489 Chesapeake Boulevard

Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue

Rite Aid- 3600 Tidewater Drive

Quick Serve Food Mart- 5714 Sellger Avenue

Dollar General -2301 Colley Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

