Norfolk police ask residents to help identify suspect in Family Dollar robbery

Norfolk
Photo Courtesy- Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking residents to help identify a man who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar on Monday.

Reports claim the robbery happened at around 9:30 Monday morning at the Family Dollar located at 201 W. Berkley Avenue.

The man in the picture reportedly showed an employee a weapon and demanded merchandise. The employee complied and the man left the store.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Photo Courtesy- Norfolk Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

