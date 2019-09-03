Norfolk police ask residents to help identify suspect in Family Dollar robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking residents to help identify a man who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar on Monday.
Reports claim the robbery happened at around 9:30 Monday morning at the Family Dollar located at 201 W. Berkley Avenue.
The man in the picture reportedly showed an employee a weapon and demanded merchandise. The employee complied and the man left the store.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.