NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk teen has been missing since Thursday morning. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Michael Saumier.

Saumier was last seen around 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police say he may be wearing a blue hoodie with white pants and carrying a black and grey checkered bookbag.

He’s considered a runaway, but police say he may need medical assistance.

Police released a picture of Saumier. If you know where he is, please call police dispatch at 757-441-5610, or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.